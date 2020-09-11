Menu

Canada

Regina judge allows Tristen Durocher to complete fast ‘without further incident’

By Katelyn Wilson Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 5:36 pm
A Regina judge has dismissed the case against Tristen Durocher allowing him to complete his ceremonial fast and vigil "without further incident." .
Justin Bukoski / Global News

A Regina judge has dismissed the case against Tristen Durocher, allowing him to complete his 44-day ceremonial fast and vigil “without further incident.”

This decision, announced Friday, is in response to the province, which was seeking a court order to remove Durocher, along with his fellow demonstrators, after more than a month of camping in Wascana Park, outside of the Saskatchewan legislature.

Read more: ‘Political and spiritual’: Judge reserves decision over Saskatchewan teepee camp

The provincial government had initially argued Durocher was in violation of bylaws and when he arrived at the end of July he failed to apply for a permit despite officials telling him more than once one was required.

In his decision, Justice Graeme Mitchell wrote, “I find the impugned Bylaws and the Notice of Trespass unconstitutional and declare them to be of no force and effect under s. 52(1) of the Constitution Act, 1982.”

Read more: Saskatchewan government files court application against Tristen Durocher

He went on to say that the bylaws offend “Tristen’s rights guaranteed by s. 2(a) and 2(b) of the Charter.”

Mitchell also gave the Provincial Capital Commission and Wascana Centre Authority time to craft new bylaws.

Tristen Durocher, a 24-year-old Métis man, erected a teepee on a lawn in front of Saskatchewan’s legislature after walking more than 600 kilometres from the province’s north to bring attention to the region’s high suicide rates.

More to come

— With files from the Canadian Press

