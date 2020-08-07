Saskatchewan government files court application against Tristen Durocher

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has filed an origination application against Tristen Durocher at Regina Court of Queen’s Bench.

Crown counsel Michael Morris confirmed an application was filed Wednesday on behalf of the province naming Durocher, a suicide prevention advocate who is protesting at the legislature.

The courthouse confirmed the application will be heard on Aug. 13 by Justice Graeme Mitchell.

A post on the Walking With Our Angels Facebook page shows Durocher was served court documents Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Justice did not provide any further details.

Durocher was not available for comment when visited by Global News Friday, but has maintained in the past that he will continue his protest regardless of the outcome of any legal action.

“I await my removal, but when this teepee is removed. I will not be removed. As a matter of fact, I’ll just go sit in the queen’s garden,” Durocher told reporters on Wednesday.

Durocher started a hunger strike in a teepee erected in Wascana Park across from the legislature building last Friday. He has been told by Provincial Capital Commission officials that his protest violates several bylaws.

1:31 Minister meets with suicide prevention protester Minister meets with suicide prevention protester