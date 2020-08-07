Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan government files court application against Tristen Durocher

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 5:13 pm
The Saskatchewan government is seeking legal action against Walking With Our Angels protest organizer Tristen Durocher, Crown counsel confirmed.
The Saskatchewan government is seeking legal action against Walking With Our Angels protest organizer Tristen Durocher, Crown counsel confirmed. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan government has filed an origination application against Tristen Durocher at Regina Court of Queen’s Bench.

Crown counsel Michael Morris confirmed an application was filed Wednesday on behalf of the province naming Durocher, a suicide prevention advocate who is protesting at the legislature.

Read more: Sask. government meets with suicide prevention advocate protesting at legislature

The courthouse confirmed the application will be heard on Aug. 13 by Justice Graeme Mitchell.

A post on the Walking With Our Angels Facebook page shows Durocher was served court documents Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Justice did not provide any further details.

Trending Stories

Durocher was not available for comment when visited by Global News Friday, but has maintained in the past that he will continue his protest regardless of the outcome of any legal action.

Read more: Saskatchewan government tells ‘Walking With Our Angels’ protest camp to leave Wascana Park

“I await my removal, but when this teepee is removed. I will not be removed. As a matter of fact, I’ll just go sit in the queen’s garden,” Durocher told reporters on Wednesday.

Durocher started a hunger strike in a teepee erected in Wascana Park across from the legislature building last Friday. He has been told by Provincial Capital Commission officials that his protest violates several bylaws.

Minister meets with suicide prevention protester
Minister meets with suicide prevention protester
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Government of SaskatchewanSaskatchewan GovernmentProvincial Capital CommissionTristen DurocherWalking With Our AngelsRegina Court of Queens Benchmichael morrisSuicide protest
Flyers
More weekly flyers