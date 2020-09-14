Mackenzie Tour ready to tee off in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada — which used to be called the Canadian Tour — is a great feeder system and professional development circuit for players aspiring to the PGA.

It also has a rich history in Alberta, with the Edmonton Open dating back over a quarter of century.

This summer, however, all events on the Mackenzie Tour were cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and tour players coming from around the world.

The 2020 season was set to be the Mackenzie Tour’s eighth, with 13 scheduled tournaments — the most in the third-tier circuit’s history.

“Obviously, with the border closing, it changed everything, and we just couldn’t get the players across the border,” said Darcy Enick, tournament director for the ATB Financial Classic.

As a result, the ATB Financial Classic in Calgary — originally scheduled to happen back in August — has been pushed back to 2021, while Edmonton will host the event in 2022.

— With files from The Canadian Press