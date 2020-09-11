Toronto to open centre for those with coronavirus who can’t isolate at home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto will be opening a centre for those with COVID-19 who cannot self-isolate at home.

Toronto Public Health medical officer Dr. Eileen de Villa says the centre will have 140 rooms and is set to open this weekend.

She says the federal government is providing $13.9 million for the centre, which will cover the entire costs for 12 months.

Canada’s Minister of Health Patty Hajdu says the federal government is open to helping other cities launch similar sites if needed.

De Villa says Toronto Public Health case investigators will determine who can use the centre.

She says COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily within the home.

