Comments

Health

Toronto to open centre for those with coronavirus who can’t isolate at home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2020 10:41 am
Toronto Mayor John Tory speaking at the announcement Friday morning.
Toronto Mayor John Tory speaking at the announcement Friday morning. Twitter / @JohnTory

Toronto will be opening a centre for those with COVID-19 who cannot self-isolate at home.

Toronto Public Health medical officer Dr. Eileen de Villa says the centre will have 140 rooms and is set to open this weekend.

She says the federal government is providing $13.9 million for the centre, which will cover the entire costs for 12 months.

Read more: Ontario reports 213 new coronavirus cases, highest single-day jump since late June

Canada’s Minister of Health Patty Hajdu says the federal government is open to helping other cities launch similar sites if needed.

De Villa says Toronto Public Health case investigators will determine who can use the centre.

She says COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily within the home.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
