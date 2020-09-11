Menu

Environment

Baie-D’Urfé responds to curling club cooling system noise complaints

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 12:56 pm
Noise complaints abound at Baie-d’Urfé Curling Club
The city of Baie-d’Urfé has been fielding noise complaints from residents of an otherwise quiet part of town. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

After numerous complaints from residents, the city of Baie D’Urfé has quelled the noise coming from the cooling compressor outside the city’s curling club.

The new machinery was installed during the Labour day weekend in preparation for the upcoming curling season.

The compressor situated right outside the club’s main entrance has been operating day and night and was the source of a loud humming noise.

After numerous complaints from nearby residents in the area, the city installed padded barriers around the machine to reduce the sound.

“It’s not perfect but we are doing our best and continue to do our best to reduce the sound to the minimum,” Baie-D’Urfé Director-General Nicolas Bouchard said.

According to Bouchard the city annually rents compressors to refrigerate the arena but they are usually smaller and not as loud.

The city was forced to rent a larger compressor this year as they were unable to acquire the usual equipment.

Bouchard says many of the smaller compressors were currently being used in CHSLD’s as cooling systems during the summer heatwaves.

“As temperatures are getting colder we will be able to change this unit to a smaller and quieter one,” Bouchard said.

Until then the city says the current machine will continue to be used to aid in preparing the ice for the club.

Bouchard was unable to provide a date when the compressor would no longer be needed, saying the whole process is “weather dependent.” He foresees the compressor being used until cooler temperatures arrive.

Curling through COVID: gameplay and traffic flow video
Curling through COVID: gameplay and traffic flow video
