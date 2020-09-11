Menu

Sports

Toronto Raptors hope for Game 7 win against Boston Celtics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2020 6:09 am
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — For the first time since the most famous shot in team history, the Toronto Raptors will play a Game 7 tonight.

The Raptors and the Boston Celtics square off at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in the finale of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

The most recent Game 7 for the Raptors came in last year’s Eastern Conference semi, when Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer-beating jump shot went in after hitting the rim four times, giving Toronto a dramatic victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto went on to win the NBA championship.

Read more: Toronto Raptors force Game 7 against Boston Celtics with double overtime thriller

The Raptors beat Boston 125-122 in double overtime on Wednesday to set up the winner-take-all showdown.

The Raptors are 3-2 in Game 7s in franchise history, winning on the last three occasions.

Tonight’s winner will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference final.

