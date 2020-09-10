Woman and man seriously injured after motorcycle crashes in Toronto and Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and a man have been seriously injured after separate crashes in Toronto and Brampton Thursday evening.

The first crash happened just after 7:40 p.m. in Brampton’s north end on Main Street North, near Williams Parkway.

Peel Regional Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle collided. A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said a man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

About 10 minutes later, Toronto police said emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Keele Street, south of Highway 401, after a motorcycle crashed into a building.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators from both police services are continuing to probe the circumstances leading up to each crash.

Toronto police photograph a motorcycle at the side of a building Thursday evening. Enzo Arimini / Global News

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Keele St & Falstaff Ave

– @TrafficServices o/s investigating

– advised female adult motorcyclist has life threatening head injuries

– @TorontoMedics transported motorcyclist to hospital

– ongoing investigation#GO1716225

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 11, 2020

UPDATE:

– Northbound Main St, north of Williams Pkwy is closed down for the time being

– Investigation ongoing

– Awaiting assessment of motorcyclist to determine extent

of injuries — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement