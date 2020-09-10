Woman and man seriously injured after motorcycle crashes in Toronto and Brampton

A woman and a man have been seriously injured after separate crashes in Toronto and Brampton Thursday evening.
The first crash happened just after 7:40 p.m. in Brampton’s north end on Main Street North, near Williams Parkway.
Peel Regional Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle collided. A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said a man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
About 10 minutes later, Toronto police said emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Keele Street, south of Highway 401, after a motorcycle crashed into a building.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Investigators from both police services are continuing to probe the circumstances leading up to each crash.
Comments