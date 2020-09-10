Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Woman and man seriously injured after motorcycle crashes in Toronto and Brampton

By Nick Westoll Global News
A man's belongings and a motorcycle sit at the side of Main Street North in Brampton.
A man's belongings and a motorcycle sit at the side of Main Street North in Brampton. Enzo Arimini / Global News

A woman and a man have been seriously injured after separate crashes in Toronto and Brampton Thursday evening.

The first crash happened just after 7:40 p.m. in Brampton’s north end on Main Street North, near Williams Parkway.

Peel Regional Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle collided. A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said a man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

About 10 minutes later, Toronto police said emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Keele Street, south of Highway 401, after a motorcycle crashed into a building.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators from both police services are continuing to probe the circumstances leading up to each crash.

Toronto police photograph a motorcycle at the side of a building Thursday evening.
Toronto police photograph a motorcycle at the side of a building Thursday evening. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTrafficpeel regional policeToronto trafficToronto ParamedicsPeel ParamedicsBrampton trafficmotorcycle crashes
Flyers
More weekly flyers