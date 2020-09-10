Q107 dominates summer with No. 1 rating on FM channels

Send this page to someone via email

Rock station Q107 had a great summer, despite the impact of COVID-19.

According to the newest Numeris radio ratings, released Thursday, Q107’s blend of the best rock music from the ’70s to ’90s, along wth its on-air personalities, landed the radio station the top spot — the most listened-to station in Toronto during the summer of 2020.

The station finished the summer as the No. 1 FM destination for adults from ages 25 to 54, the first time in 15 years Q107 earned that distinction.

“Though Q107 has been a quintessential station for rock fans in the GTA for decades, it once again reaching No. 1 demonstrates that our music, on-air personalities and community involvement resonates with not only life-long listeners, but new ones too,” said Tammy Cole, Toronto/Hamilton regional program director for Corus Radio.

“We couldn’t be more proud of what our team has achieved. With the outstanding talent we have in place on Q107, we look forward to continuing this success long-term.”

Cole added that Q107 expertly meshed pertinent, up-to-the-minute news along with the music, to keep listeners informed during the coronavirus pandemic while also keeping them entertained.

One particularly resonant event was a 12-hour show with John Derringer on Derringer in the Morning in support of Canadian health-care workers.

Q107’s programming lineup kicks off every weekday with ‘Derringer in the Morning’ with John Derringer from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET, followed by Joanne Wilder from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET, Fearless Fred from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET, and Dan Chen/Kella from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET.

