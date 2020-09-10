Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Tiger on the loose? Deputy’s claim triggers major search in Tennessee

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 3:32 pm
An Indian Bengal tiger is shown in this file photo from Jan. 28, 2006.
An Indian Bengal tiger is shown in this file photo from Jan. 28, 2006. Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

If you catch a tiger by the tail — or simply catch a glimpse of it from a safe distance — please take a photo and give police a call.

Authorities in Knoxville, Tenn., launched a major man tiger hunt on Thursday after a Knox County sheriff’s deputy reported seeing one very out-of-place predator late Wednesday night.

The deputy allegedly spotted a tiger in the Forks of the River Industrial Park, a business area near a forested zone in the southeastern part of Knoxville, according to a police statement.

Read more: Blood-hungry, hurricane-fuelled mosquito swarms killing livestock in Louisiana

Deputy Andy Wilson was working a side job in the area when he claims he saw the tiger climb out of the nearby French Broad River, sheriff’s office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn told Knox News. The tiger then allegedly crossed the street and disappeared into the woods around 8:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“After a brief moment of shock, he realized it really was a tiger,” Glenn said. “It went into a thick area of kudzu.”

Wilson said he hadn’t fallen asleep or imagined it. It was a tiger, he told the sheriff’s office.

The sighting remains unconfirmed and the local zoo and tiger shelter are not missing any big cats, they told local station WBIR.

Read more: ‘Tiger King’ zoo closes after federal probe into alleged animal abuse

“We want to reassure everyone that our Zoo Knoxville Malayan tigers Arya, Bashir and Tanvir are all safely accounted for,” Zoo Knoxville wrote on Facebook Thursday.

The sheriff’s office, local animal control, the Tiger Haven animal sanctuary and state wildlife officials all joined the search for the animal early Thursday, as rumours and concern spread throughout the city and across the internet.

Trending Stories

No one had captured any photos of the alleged tiger by Thursday afternoon.

Read more: Puma prince? War vet and his cat lead police on manhunt in Polish woods

Three more sightings were reported on Thursday morning, police dispatchers told local station WVLT. All three sightings were in the area of Thorngrove Pike, which lies about 12 kilometres east of the Forks of the River.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says it only received one reported sighting in that area, but the agency set up a bear trap in the area and baited it with a chicken on Thursday afternoon in hopes of luring the beast.

Video shows chicken running away from cat in Regina’s Albert Park
Video shows chicken running away from cat in Regina’s Albert Park

It’s illegal to own a tiger in Tennessee. However, officials have dealt with the occasional wannabe Tiger King in the past, the TWRA says.

Mary Lynn Parker, who co-owns the Tiger Haven no-kill shelter, says she’s standing ready to house the wayward tiger, if it does exist.

“We have all the proper equipment to transport and house a tiger,” Parker told Knox News. “So if it was caught, we’d be able to load it in the truck and bring it to the sanctuary.”

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone who sees the tiger to give them a call.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TennesseetigerKnoxvilleKnox CountyKnoxville County Sheriffs Officemissing tigerTennessee TigerTiger sanctuaryTiger sighting
Flyers
More weekly flyers