Kitchener man’s ‘crime spree’ across Southern Ontario ends with a crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a Kitchener man’s “crime spree” has ended with a roll-over crash in Huron County.

Police say things began on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. when officers were called to a reported roll-over crash involving a pickup truck on North Line, just north of Seaforth.

They say a witness reported seeing the truck leave the roadway before hitting a tree and rolling over.

Police say the driver then fled the scene on foot and a search for him got underway.

As the search began, police say it was discovered that the truck had been stolen from Wellington County and was also connected to a break-in in the area.

Police say they tracked the man down on a nearby farm about 15 minutes after the search began.

They say the suspect was found with stolen credit cards and identification linked to property crimes in Perth County, Wellington County and Kitchener-Waterloo.

A 23-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges in connection to the stolen vehicle and property as well as the collision.