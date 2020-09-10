Menu

Crime

Kitchener man’s ‘crime spree’ across Southern Ontario ends with a crash: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 12:59 pm
OPP/Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police say a Kitchener man’s “crime spree” has ended with a roll-over crash in Huron County.

Police say things began on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. when officers were called to a reported roll-over crash involving a pickup truck on North Line, just north of Seaforth.

Read more: Black bear spotted near Goderich, Huron OPP say

They say a witness reported seeing the truck leave the roadway before hitting a tree and rolling over.

Police say the driver then fled the scene on foot and a search for him got underway.

As the search began, police say it was discovered that the truck had been stolen from Wellington County and was also connected to a break-in in the area.

Police say they tracked the man down on a nearby farm about 15 minutes after the search began.

Read more: Seaforth, Ont. man killed in single-vehicle rollover: police

They say the suspect was found with stolen credit cards and identification linked to property crimes in Perth County, Wellington County and Kitchener-Waterloo.

A 23-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges in connection to the stolen vehicle and property as well as the collision.

