New Brunswick reports 1 new COVID-19 case, individual currently in Quebec

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The case is a New Brunswicker from the Edmundston area who was staying in Quebec prior to noticing symptoms, according to the province.

A news release says the individual was “tested in that province and will remain there until recovered.”

Public health spokesperson Alysha Elliott says cases are reported based on home address, not location at time of testing.

Elliott says the individual is in Quebec temporarily and will not count towards Quebec’s number of confirmed cases.

New Brunswick has three active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

To date, the province has confirmed 193 cases and has seen 188 recoveries.

There have been two deaths in the province.

New Brunswick testing labs have completed 65,169 tests in total.

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

