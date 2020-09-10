Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 1 new COVID-19 case, individual currently in Quebec

By Karla Renic Global News
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign for a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign for a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The case is a New Brunswicker from the Edmundston area who was staying in Quebec prior to noticing symptoms, according to the province.

A news release says the individual was “tested in that province and will remain there until recovered.”

Public health spokesperson Alysha Elliott says cases are reported based on home address, not location at time of testing.

Elliott says the individual is in Quebec temporarily and will not count towards Quebec’s number of confirmed cases.

Prince Edward Island reports two new COVID-19 cases, now has 11 active cases

New Brunswick has three active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

To date, the province has confirmed 193 cases and has seen 188 recoveries.

There have been two deaths in the province.

New Brunswick testing labs have completed 65,169 tests in total.

New Brunswick Lung Association calling for significant reforms
New Brunswick Lung Association calling for significant reforms

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

