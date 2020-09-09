Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement

Warrant issued for son of former B.C. MLA on sex charges

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 11:07 pm
Anyone who knows of Kasimir Tyabji-Sandana's whereabouts is asked to contact Powell River RCMP.
Anyone who knows of Kasimir Tyabji-Sandana's whereabouts is asked to contact Powell River RCMP. RCMP handout

The son of a former British Columbia MLA is facing new legal trouble.

RCMP have issued a warrant for Kasimir Tyabji-Sandana, son of former MLA Judy Tyabji, on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching involving a minor.

Read more: Former B.C. MLA’s son pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl, importation charge dropped

Powell River RCMP says it has made contact with the 32-year-old’s family who are aware of the warrant, but don’t know where he is.

“All attempts to locate Tyabji-Sandana at previously known addresses have been met with negative results,” said police in a media release.

Read more: Former B.C. MLA’s son gets new trial on fentanyl importation charges

Story continues below advertisement

In 2018, Tyabji-Sandana was handed a two-year conditional sentence after pleading guilty to possessing fentanyl, while a second charge of importing a controlled substance was dropped.

Anyone who knows Tyabji-Sandana’s whereabouts is asked to contact Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

COVID-19 has forced kids to stay at home and be easy prey for predators on line
COVID-19 has forced kids to stay at home and be easy prey for predators on line
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSexual InterferenceSex chargesinvitation to sexual touchingKasimir Tyabji-SandanaPowell River RCMPTyabjimla son
Flyers
More weekly flyers