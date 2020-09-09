Warrant issued for son of former B.C. MLA on sex charges

Send this page to someone via email

The son of a former British Columbia MLA is facing new legal trouble.

RCMP have issued a warrant for Kasimir Tyabji-Sandana, son of former MLA Judy Tyabji, on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching involving a minor.

Powell River RCMP says it has made contact with the 32-year-old’s family who are aware of the warrant, but don’t know where he is.

“All attempts to locate Tyabji-Sandana at previously known addresses have been met with negative results,” said police in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2018, Tyabji-Sandana was handed a two-year conditional sentence after pleading guilty to possessing fentanyl, while a second charge of importing a controlled substance was dropped.

Anyone who knows Tyabji-Sandana’s whereabouts is asked to contact Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

1:59 COVID-19 has forced kids to stay at home and be easy prey for predators on line COVID-19 has forced kids to stay at home and be easy prey for predators on line