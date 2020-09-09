Menu

Crime

Police ask public for tips as they probe north Edmonton drive-by shooting

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 10:28 pm
EPS, Edmonton Police Service
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

Police issued a plea for tips from the public on Wednesday as they continue to investigate a drive-by shooting in north Edmonton over the weekend that sent a man to hospital.

Officers were called to a shooting in the area of 140 Avenue and 121 Street late Friday night.

“It was reported to police that at approximately 9:50 p.m., a white Hyundai Sonata with three male occupants was parked in the residential area,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release. “A few moments later, a black (or) dark-coloured SUV reportedly drove by the Sonata and multiple shots were fired at the sedan, striking one of the male occupants.

“The SUV then reportedly fled the area travelling west on 140 Avenue and north on 122 Street.”

According to police, the 23-year-old man that was shot was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other two men in the Sonata were not injured.

“Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the SUV, its occupants or the shooting to contact the EPS,” police said. “Drivers or residents in the area who may have dashcam or home security footage that was active at that time are also encouraged to contact police.”

A map of the area where the shooting occurred, and which indicates the reported direction of travel of the SUV, can be viewed below.
A map of the area where the shooting occurred, and which indicates the reported direction of travel of the SUV, can be viewed below. Supplied by EPS
Crime, Shooting, edmonton police service, Edmonton police, EPS, Edmonton crime, Edmonton shooting, Drive-by Shooting, North Edmonton shooting, Edmonton drive-by shooting, North Edmonton drive-by shooting
