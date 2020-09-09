B.C. RCMP seeking identity of potential witnesses in Mona Wang wellness-check video

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Mona Wang wellness-check investigation are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people.

On Wednesday, the RCMP’s Southeast District issued a press release stating it was looking to identify two men seen in the police wellness-check video that went viral amid allegations of excessive force.

The incident occurred in late January, with surveillance video showing the interaction between Const. Lacy Browning and Wang, a university nursing student in Kelowna at the time.

Video shows a handcuffed Wang being dragged and stepped on by Browning. Police say it also shows two men in the lobby of the residential building where the incident occurred.

“Despite significant efforts, police have not yet been able to identify the two men,” police said in a press release.

The first man is described as having light hair, being clean shaving and was wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

The second man is described as having dark hair and facial hair, and was wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket and backpack. He was seen entering the lobby through glass doors.

“We are looking to identify these men as we believe they may have been witnesses and could provide important information in relation to an on-going investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Police say if you can identify these two, you are asked to call 250-491-5362.

The case drew widespread condemnation, leading to protests and then a response by police.

The incident was to be reviewed by an external agency, the Abbotsford Police Department, but the file was sent back to the RCMP on Sept. 1.

“When they sent back the report, I wasn’t made aware,” Wang told Global News on Wednesday.

Wang said police told her that she was going to be kept in the loop. However, she found out through the media that the investigation review was being returned to the RCMP.

“I don’t think it’s a priority,” said Wang, adding she feels like police may be stalling to delay the process.