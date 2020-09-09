Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 1 new resolved case for Peterborough area leaves 1 active case

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 5:02 pm
Peterborough Public Health reported one new resolved case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and one new resolved case.

That keeps the health unit’s overall case total at 106 for its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Read more: Immigrants, refugees make up almost half of Ontario’s COVID-19 cases: report

With one new resolved case, there is now only one active case, the health unit reports.

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

The health unit also reported 25,800 people have been tested for the virus to date.

Peterborough city council discuss impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic
A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — relocated Tuesday to the parking lot of Northcrest Arena in the city’s north end.

Trending Stories

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

