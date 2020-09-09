Menu

World

Ex-U.S. aide told to stop providing Russia intelligence assessments: whistleblower

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 9, 2020 4:00 pm
Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during an event at DHS headquarters in Washington, Wed., Sept. 9, 2020.
Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during an event at DHS headquarters in Washington, Wed., Sept. 9, 2020. Susan Walsh/AP

WASHINGTON — Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told a former senior aide to stop providing intelligence assessments on Russia‘s interference in the United States, the former official said in a whistleblower complaint released on Wednesday.

Trump says ex-FBI attorney expected to plead guilty in review of Russia inquiry

Former acting Homeland Security undersecretary Brian Murphy also said in the complaint that Wolf told him to begin reporting on Chinese and Iranian interference, and that the instructions to do so came from White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

U.S. officials have said that Russia, China and Iran have been working to influence the outcome of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

