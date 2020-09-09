Menu

Advertisement
Traffic

Driver issued 90-day prohibition after crashing into light standard, say Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 2:43 pm
Police say witnesses told them the vehicle was unable to maintain its lane and encroached oncoming traffic before colliding with a light standard.
File / Global News

Police in the North Okanagan thanked the public this week for reporting an erratic driver.

According to the RCMP, police fielded numerous calls on Tuesday about an erratic driver heading west into Vernon on Highway 6.

Police say the calls came in around 6:20 p.m., including a report that the vehicle had travelled through Vernon and was southbound on Mission Road.

Vernon RCMP say witnesses described the vehicle as being unable to maintain its lane and that it encroached oncoming traffic before colliding with a light standard along the 900 block of Mission Road.

“Since police cannot be everywhere at once, we rely on members of the public to alert us to dangerous driving behavior,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

Story continues below advertisement

“By reporting impaired drivers to police, members of the public play a crucial role in keeping our communities safe.”

Police say the driver was found at the scene and that, based on observations, an impaired driver investigation conducted. The driver was issued a 90-day roadside driving prohibition and the vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.

RCMP noted there were no reported injuries.

