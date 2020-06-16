Menu

Crime

Impaired driver allegedly blows three times the limit, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 3:52 pm
Police say the 24-year-old Kelowna man provided two breath samples, stating “both of which were more than three times the legal limit.”. kali9 / iStock

A drunk driver who allegedly blew three times the limit had his vehicle impounded and is facing a future court date, say Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the driver was pulled over on Monday evening, June 15th, just before 9 p.m., following reports of an erratic driver on Highway 97.

The blue Dodge Ram was located on Buckland Avenue, with an officer performing a traffic stop.

“While dealing with the driver, the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“The breath demand was read and the man was taken back to the detachment for a breath test.”

Police say the 24-year-old Kelowna man provided two breath samples, stating “both of which were more than three times the legal limit.”

Kelowna RCMP say the man’s vehicle was impounded and that he was released from custody for a future court date, adding the report has been forwarded to Crown counsel for review.

The 24-year-old Kelowna man was released from custody for a future court date. The vehicle was impounded.

