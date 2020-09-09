Wolastoqey Chiefs demand Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism from next N.B. government

Send this page to someone via email

The six Chiefs of the Wolastoqey nation are calling on the party that forms the next provincial government to strike an Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism within 30 days of the swearing-in.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Chiefs say the action is being demanded regardless of who ends up in the premier’s seat.

After the election was called in August, the Wolastoqey nation said it circulated a 12-question survey, asking parties to provide insight into how they would approach First Nations’ priorities.

Ending systemic racism and the striking of an inquiry were leading questions in the survey.

“We have brought these two vital issues to the feet of government. The time for talking and obfuscation is over. We are demanding action,” said Chief Ross Perley of the Tobique First Nation, in a press release.

“Several months ago, we submitted to government a detailed plan on how an inquiry could proceed. We were asked, and we did our job. Now the next government has to adopt the plan. Thirty days is ample time to act,” he added.

