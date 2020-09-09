Kitchener man killed in garbage truck crash in Mapleton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a Kitchener man was killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Mapleton Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision in the area of Side Road 15 and Concession 14.

OPP said the garbage truck was northbound when it left the road and rolled into the ditch. The driver was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

He has been identified as 47-year-old Greg Lautenschlager.

The roads were closed for several hours but have since reopened. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Mapleton Township is about 50 kilometres north of the city of Kitchener.