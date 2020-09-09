Fire in Sackville, NB displaces tenants, including Mount Allison students

Send this page to someone via email

A fire in downtown Sackville, N.B., has displaced an undisclosed number of tenants, including students from the nearby Mount Allison University.

The fire broke out on Tuesday evening in downtown Sackville, N.B., near the intersection of Bridge and Main streets.

Firefighters battled the blaze into the early hours of Wednesday and the fire was eventually brought under control.

No one was injured.

In a Facebook post, Mount Allison University said that the fire impacted off-campus student housing but that all students living in the building are safe.

“The University has been in contact with the students affected and will ensure they have housing and additional supports as needed,” the Facebook post read.

The Town of Sackville said that all displaced residents were set up with temporary accommodations.

RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick, and New Brunswick Power all assisted at the scene, according to a Facebook post from the Sackville Fire Department.

The Sackville Fire Department and the local RCMP detachment did not immediately respond to a request for comment.