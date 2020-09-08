School zone speeders: Ottawa police issue 30 traffic tickets in back-to-school blitz

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police busted 30 drivers for traffic offences in school zones on Tuesday morning in an effort to crack down on speeders as students across the city return to classes.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Twitter account said Tuesday that traffic officers monitoring school zones handed out 17 tickets for speeding and 13 tickets for failing to obey stop signs.

The OPS said among the offences was one driver who was clocked going 80 km/h in a 50-km/h zone.

The back-to-school enforcement comes amid the OPS’s ongoing Operation NoiseMaker, which seeks to crack down on motorists speeding excessively and making unnecessary noise on Ottawa streets.

Last Friday alone, OPS said officers handed out 137 tickets, including 55 for speeding and five for using a handheld device while driving.

Six people were also criminally charged with stunt driving and excessive speed.

