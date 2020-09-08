Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

School zone speeders: Ottawa police issue 30 traffic tickets in back-to-school blitz

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 4:55 pm
Ottawa police ticketed 30 drivers for traffic offences in school zones on Tuesday morning as students returned to classes.
Ottawa police ticketed 30 drivers for traffic offences in school zones on Tuesday morning as students returned to classes. File / Global News

Ottawa police busted 30 drivers for traffic offences in school zones on Tuesday morning in an effort to crack down on speeders as students across the city return to classes.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Twitter account said Tuesday that traffic officers monitoring school zones handed out 17 tickets for speeding and 13 tickets for failing to obey stop signs.

Read more: Here’s where photo radar cameras are now active in Ottawa

The OPS said among the offences was one driver who was clocked going 80 km/h in a 50-km/h zone.

Trending Stories

The back-to-school enforcement comes amid the OPS’s ongoing Operation NoiseMaker, which seeks to crack down on motorists speeding excessively and making unnecessary noise on Ottawa streets.

Last Friday alone, OPS said officers handed out 137 tickets, including 55 for speeding and five for using a handheld device while driving.

Story continues below advertisement

Six people were also criminally charged with stunt driving and excessive speed.

City of Edmonton reminds drivers of 30 km/h speed limit around schools
City of Edmonton reminds drivers of 30 km/h speed limit around schools
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Back to SchoolOttawaOttawa PoliceOttawa crimeOttawa trafficOttawa speedingOttawa traffic enforcementSchool zone trafficstunt driving in Ottawa
Flyers
More weekly flyers