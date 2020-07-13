Menu

Here’s where photo radar cameras are now active in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 12:06 pm
Photo Radar sign
A stock photo radar sign, as seen in Winnipeg. Photo radar cameras are coming to Ottawa as of Monday, July 13, 2020. Shane Gibson / Global News

The City of Ottawa’s photo radar camera pilot went live Monday morning after months of delay related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Four automated photo radar cameras will patrol the streets near school zones in Ottawa.

Two of these cameras are fixed in place, while two will rotate across six different sites roughly every 45 days.

Motorists caught on camera breaking speed limits in these zones will receive tickets in the mail 30 days later. No demerit points will be handed out with these tickets, however.

The pilot project will evaluate how effective photo radar is at reducing speeds on Ottawa roads.

A report on the pilot is expected at city council by mid-2021.

Funds collected by speed cameras will go to road safety initiatives in Ottawa.

Read more: Ottawa police ticket nearly 2,000 drivers for speed-related offences in recent months

The project was meant to go live earlier this year but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo radar cameras will be turned on at the following sites:

  • Innes Road between Portobello Boulevard and Trim Road near École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges (fixed)
  • Bayshore Drive between Woodridge Crescent North and Woodridge Crescent South near St. Rose of Lima School (fixed)
  • Smyth Road between Lynda Lane and Saunderson Drive near Vincent Massey Public School, Hillcrest High School and École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (rotating)
  • Meadowlands Drive West between Woodroffe Avenue and Withrow Avenue near St. Gregory School (rotating)
  • Ogilvie Road between Elmlea Gate and Elmridge Drive near Gloucester High School (rotating)
  • Longfields Drive between Berrigan Drive and Hobblebush Street near École élémentaire catholique Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau, St. Mother Teresa High School and Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School (rotating)
  • Katimavik Road between Castlefrank Road and Curran Street near Holy Trinity Catholic High School (rotating)
  • Watters Road between Charlemagne Boulevard and Shawinigan Street near St. Francis of Assisi School (rotating)
