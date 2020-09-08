Menu

Health

Coronavirus: One new case resolved for Peterborough area, drive-thru clinic relocates

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 5:04 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. A drive-thru clinic has relocated to the Northcrest Arena.
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday after reporting one new case over the holiday weekend.

The health unit’s 106th case was reported on Labour Day Monday. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the region’s 106 cases, only two are active — one less than was reported Monday.

Read more: Ontario pauses loosening of coronavirus restrictions amid concern over uptick in cases

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

The health unit also reported 25,750 people have been tested for the virus to date.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — relocated Tuesday to the parking lot of Northcrest Arena in the city’s north end. The clinic for several months was held at the Kinsmen Civic Centre parking lot.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

