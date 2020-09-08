Menu

Traffic

Queen Street South 2-way conversion takes effect Wednesday

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted September 8, 2020 1:53 pm
The conversion of Queen Street South to two-way traffic is in support of Vision Zero and the City of Hamilton's goal of making streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians.
Get ready for a major change to traffic patterns in Hamilton’s west end.

As of Wednesday, Queen Street South will be a two-way street between Main Street West and Aberdeen Avenue, allowing motorists to travel both northbound and southbound.

The conversion follows three months of construction, including the installation of new traffic lights and audible pedestrian push buttons and the replacement of sidewalk corners and curbs.

The city has also added a number of safety features to the bike lane on Queen Street South, such as concrete separation curbs and knockdown sticks.

The two-way conversion of Queen Street between Main and King will be completed next year.

