Queen Street South 2-way conversion takes effect Wednesday

Get ready for a major change to traffic patterns in Hamilton’s west end.

As of Wednesday, Queen Street South will be a two-way street between Main Street West and Aberdeen Avenue, allowing motorists to travel both northbound and southbound.

The conversion follows three months of construction, including the installation of new traffic lights and audible pedestrian push buttons and the replacement of sidewalk corners and curbs.

Beginning September 9, the Queen St S two-way conversion project between Main St W and Aberdeen Ave will officially be COMPLETE, allowing motorists to travel both northbound and southbound on Queen St S! Release>>https://t.co/iuOxWn24YD #QueenSt2Way #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) September 8, 2020

The city has also added a number of safety features to the bike lane on Queen Street South, such as concrete separation curbs and knockdown sticks.

The two-way conversion of Queen Street between Main and King will be completed next year.