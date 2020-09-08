Cyclist seriously injured after getting hit by car in Clearview, Ont.

Huronia West OPP say a cyclist has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by a car in Clearview, Ont., on Friday.
At about 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the crash on County Road 91 between Fairgrounds and Industrial roads.
The cyclist, a 66-year-old man, was sent to Collinwood General and Marine Hospital before he was airlifted to the Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
