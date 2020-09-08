Over 22K tickets issued by Toronto speed enforcement cameras in 1 month

Send this page to someone via email

Speed enforcement cameras in Toronto issued 22,301 tickets in just one month, City officials revealed Tuesday.

That’s an average of over 700 tickets per day.

Officials said the figures are from the period of July 6 to Aug. 5.

“This data tells a frustrating story but I’m confident it will ultimately show over time a change in behaviour,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory in a statement.

“Right now, it does show the need for automated speed enforcement across our city, and particularly near our school communities. For those who hate getting a ticket or dislike these cameras, I have some simple advice to avoid getting a ticket: simply follow the posted speed limit.”

On July 6, 50 speed cameras throughout the city — two for each ward — began issuing tickets on local and arterial roads, including those near schools.

Officials said the highest ticket issued was for $718 after a driver was detected going 89 km/h on Renforth Drive near Lafferty street. The posted speed limit is 40 km/h.

There were 2,239 repeat offenders, officials said, including one driver who was issued 12 tickets for speeding at the same location — Crow Trail near Bradstone Square in Scarborough.

The figures were released on the same day students began returning to class throughout Ontario. Toronto officials said this marks the first time in the city’s history that the speed enforcement cameras are fully operational as back-to-school begins.

“We are doing everything we can as a city government to help support families, the schools, school boards and provincial government with back-to-school and that includes our road safety efforts,” Tory said.

