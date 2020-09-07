Condo development proposed for site of Toronto’s Sneaky Dee’s

A developer’s application to build a 13-storey mix of condos and commercial spaces in downtown Toronto could mean the end of the music landmark Sneaky Dee’s.

“I think that Sneaky Dee’s is an integral part of our Toronto music heritage and should not be torn down,” Lex Corbett, who started a Facebook group in an effort to save Sneaky Dee’s, told Global News on Monday.

“The development here is going to fundamentally alter the character of the neighbourhood. This is a vibrant, successful, mixed-income community and this is going to change all that.”

After the group was created on Sunday, there were more than 850 members a day later.

Story continues below advertisement

The full application wasn’t posted on the City of Toronto website as of Monday. However, the site said the application was received by City staff on Friday.

Should the proposal eventually be approved as is, the five properties on the south side of College Street heading east from Bathurst Street, including Sneaky Dee’s at the southeast corner, it would mean 169 condo units with commercial and retail uses on the ground floor.

READ MORE: Toronto live music venues to receive tax break to cope with COVID-19

If Sneaky Dee’s were to close after 33 years at its current location, it would be the latest notable Toronto live music venue to shut its doors in recent years. It would join other venues such as the Cadillac Lounge, the Silver Dollar Room, The Hoxton, and Soybomb.

Global News contacted the owner’s of Sneaky’s Dee, but they declined an on-camera interview.

— With files from Sean O’Shea