Health

Coronavirus: Toronto live music venues to receive tax break to cope with COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2020 4:47 pm
Toronto Mayor John Tory.
Toronto Mayor John Tory. Global News

Toronto Mayor John Tory is giving dozens of live music venues a tax break as the pandemic has muted shows across the city.

Tory announced Thursday that 45 venues will receive a combined $1.7 million in property tax relief to help cope with the financial challenges of COVID-19.

Read more: Toronto launches partnership to support Black professionals in city’s music industry

The Cameron House, the Garrison, Horseshoe Tavern, Burdock, Lula Lounge and the Painted Lady are among the establishments that will benefit from the program.

Tory said the measure is meant to help the city’s concert halls stay open as physical distancing restrictions have slashed capacity.

Read more: ‘It’s kind of scary to see it happening’: Toronto film industry limps back amid COVID-19

A press release says the program will stay in place beyond 2020 to ensure the “long-term viability” of Toronto’s live music sector.

It says city staff will analyze the impact of the measure and report to council next year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
