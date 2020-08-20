Coronavirus: Toronto live music venues to receive tax break to cope with COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Mayor John Tory is giving dozens of live music venues a tax break as the pandemic has muted shows across the city.

Tory announced Thursday that 45 venues will receive a combined $1.7 million in property tax relief to help cope with the financial challenges of COVID-19.

The Cameron House, the Garrison, Horseshoe Tavern, Burdock, Lula Lounge and the Painted Lady are among the establishments that will benefit from the program.

Tory said the measure is meant to help the city’s concert halls stay open as physical distancing restrictions have slashed capacity.

A press release says the program will stay in place beyond 2020 to ensure the “long-term viability” of Toronto’s live music sector.

It says city staff will analyze the impact of the measure and report to council next year.