Fire destroys legal marijuana grow operation near Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP have taken over the investigation into an early morning fire at a legal grow op near the Kelowna airport.

It happened on Old Vernon Road just after 6 a.m. on Monday, in a barn-like structure.

Read more: Massive fire at Holiday Park in Kelowna deemed suspicious

The fire scene is just two doors down from the Ellison Fire hall, but the winds made fighting the fire a bit of a challenge.

The local fire department was assisted by crews and equipment form both the Joe Rich and Lake Country Fire Departments.

Read more: Grass fire on Highway 97 sparked by burning vehicle

Story continues below advertisement

Fire officials say the blaze started outside and quickly spread inside the legal marijuana grow-up.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.