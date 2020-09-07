Fire destroys legal marijuana grow operation near Kelowna

RCMP have taken over the investigation into an early morning fire at a legal grow op near the Kelowna airport.
It happened on Old Vernon Road just after 6 a.m. on Monday, in a barn-like structure.
The fire scene is just two doors down from the Ellison Fire hall, but the winds made fighting the fire a bit of a challenge.
The local fire department was assisted by crews and equipment form both the Joe Rich and Lake Country Fire Departments.
Fire officials say the blaze started outside and quickly spread inside the legal marijuana grow-up.
Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.
