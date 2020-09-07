Menu

Canada

Fire destroys legal marijuana grow operation near Kelowna

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted September 7, 2020 6:37 pm
Steve Beskidny/Global News

RCMP have taken over the investigation into an early morning fire at a legal grow op near the Kelowna airport.

It happened on Old Vernon Road just after 6 a.m. on Monday, in a barn-like structure.

Read more: Massive fire at Holiday Park in Kelowna deemed suspicious

The fire scene is just two doors down from the Ellison Fire hall, but the winds made fighting the fire a bit of a challenge.

The local fire department was assisted by crews and equipment form both the Joe Rich and Lake Country Fire Departments.

Read more: Grass fire on Highway 97 sparked by burning vehicle

Fire officials say the blaze started outside and quickly spread inside the legal marijuana grow-up.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

