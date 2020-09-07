London police investigating after noose found in woods

An investigation has been launched after a noose was found in a wooded area in the city’s west end.
London police say at around 12 p.m. Monday, a rope tied as a noose was located in the Warbler Woods area, which is near Oxford Street West and Commissioners Road West.
At the time of the call, police say they were told the rope had been removed from the public trail by the caller.
Officials say there is no known risk to public safety.
Investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Similar incidences have occurred in Ontario where nooses have been found.
In June, two nooses were found at a Toronto construction site where two Black workers were stationed.
