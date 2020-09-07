Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

London police investigating after noose found in woods

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 7, 2020 5:17 pm
Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

An investigation has been launched after a noose was found in a wooded area in the city’s west end.

London police say at around 12 p.m. Monday, a rope tied as a noose was located in the Warbler Woods area, which is near Oxford Street West and Commissioners Road West.

At the time of the call, police say they were told the rope had been removed from the public trail by the caller.

Officials say there is no known risk to public safety.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Similar incidences have occurred in Ontario where nooses have been found.

In June, two nooses were found at a Toronto construction site where two Black workers were stationed.

More to come.

Worker resigns after noose found at Eglinton Crosstown LRT site, Carpenters' Union says
Worker resigns after noose found at Eglinton Crosstown LRT site, Carpenters’ Union says
