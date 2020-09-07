London police investigating after noose found in woods

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An investigation has been launched after a noose was found in a wooded area in the city’s west end.

London police say at around 12 p.m. Monday, a rope tied as a noose was located in the Warbler Woods area, which is near Oxford Street West and Commissioners Road West.

At the time of the call, police say they were told the rope had been removed from the public trail by the caller.

Officials say there is no known risk to public safety.

Found this hung in a tree in Warbler Woods today. Lots of families from all cultures walk here. Called the @lpsmediaoffice because I found a noose in a public area. Their response: “What can we do? It’s just a rope in a tree.” #BLM #outrageous pic.twitter.com/syXnrCn3pM — Sara MacDonald (@DrSaraMacDonald) September 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Similar incidences have occurred in Ontario where nooses have been found.

In June, two nooses were found at a Toronto construction site where two Black workers were stationed.

More to come.

0:44 Worker resigns after noose found at Eglinton Crosstown LRT site, Carpenters’ Union says Worker resigns after noose found at Eglinton Crosstown LRT site, Carpenters’ Union says