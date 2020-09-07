Menu

Canada

Toronto police investigating after woman fatally struck by Pearson airport train

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2020 9:14 am
One of the first Union Pearson Express airport trains departs in Toronto on Saturday, June 6, 2015.
One of the first Union Pearson Express airport trains departs in Toronto on Saturday, June 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

TORONTO – A woman has died after being struck by a train on the rail link to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

Toronto police say they are investigating the incident, which took place early this morning near the UP Express’ Weston station.

Police say they are treating the woman’s death as suspicious.

Metrolinx, which operates the airport rail link, said train service was temporarily suspended and shuttle buses were operating, but normal service has since resumed.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto's Pearson AirportUP Express TrainWeston StationWoman Fatally Struck Up ExpressWoman struck train
