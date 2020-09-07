Toronto police investigating after woman fatally struck by Pearson airport train

TORONTO – A woman has died after being struck by a train on the rail link to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.
Toronto police say they are investigating the incident, which took place early this morning near the UP Express’ Weston station.
Trending Stories
Police say they are treating the woman’s death as suspicious.
Metrolinx, which operates the airport rail link, said train service was temporarily suspended and shuttle buses were operating, but normal service has since resumed.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Comments