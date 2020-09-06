Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Chris Streveler moves on to NFL career

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted September 6, 2020 3:25 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler pushes away Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Cariel Brooks during the second half of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary on November 24, 2019. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released American quarterback Chris Streveler on Monday so he could pursue NFL opportunities. Streveler, 25, was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol.
Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler has survived the final round of cuts and solidified his spot on the 53-man National Football League roster for the Arizona Cardinals.

Back in February, Streveler was signed to a futures deal with the Cardinals a day after being released by the Bombers.

The 25-year-old Streveler played the last two seasons in Winnipeg. Streveler completed 156 of his 234 passes in 2019 for 1,564 yards with eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 726 yards and ran for 12 TDs.

Streveler signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018 and, though it was a short stint, his time with the team was highlighted by numerous wins including the 2019 Grey Cup. He ended up as starting quarterback when Matt Nichols was sidelined for several weeks due to an injury in practice.

Streveler became the first quarterback to start a CFL game fresh out of college since 1994.

