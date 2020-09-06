COVID-19 case confirmed at northwest Calgary high school

Several students at Bowness High School in northwest Calgary have been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the school.

A number of parents with students in Grade 10 and 11 at the high school have confirmed to Global News that they received a call from Health Link to notify them of the positive case, and to direct the students deemed close contacts to isolate.

The school’s principal, Jana Macdonald, confirmed the case Saturday evening in a letter posted to the school’s website.

“Our school remains open to in-person learning for all students, and we are working closely with AHS to ensure necessary measures continue to be in place to protect all staff and students,” Macdonald wrote in the letter. “All students directed to quarantine by AHS will be supported in maintaining course work during the designated period. Communication regarding this will be provided directly from the school to impacted students.”

According to Macdonald, all items touched by the individual will be cleaned, and any items that cannot be disinfected will be stored in a sealed container for a minimum of 10 days.

The school said only parents and guardians, as well as any staff, visitors, or volunteers who have been in close contact with the positive case will be contacted by AHS, and will be completed before the return to class on September 8.

“If you are not directly contacted by AHS then your child is not a close contact and should not be at increased risk from COVID-19,” the letter said.

Parents and guardians are being reminded to monitor for symptoms.

Alberta Health confirmed 164 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday, with 638 active cases in Calgary zone.

An outbreak has not been declared at the school, as outbreaks will only be declared if two or more positive cases are confirmed at a school within 14 days, or two or more that are epidemiological linked.

A school outbreak will be made public and added to the Alberta Health outbreak site once there are five or more confirmed cases.