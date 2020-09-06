11 people who attended series of GTA wedding events test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Region Public Health says 11 people who attended a series of wedding events in the Greater Toronto Area have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The events were held in Markham, Whitchurch-Stouffville, and Toronto on Aug. 28 and 29.

Officials are now asking anyone who attended the events to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Sept. 12, which is 14 days after the last possible exposure.

Read more: 15 people test positive for coronavirus after attending GTA church services

If they are experiencing symptoms, they should self-isolate and look to get tested, officials said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

York Region Public Health has listed the following events as places where positive coronavirus cases have been detected:

Story continues below advertisement

A private residence in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Aug. 28

Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre on Baywood Road in Toronto on Aug. 28

Lakshmi Narayamandir Temple on Morningview Trail on Aug. 28

A private residence in Markham on Aug. 29

Officials are encouraging everyone to continue to practice physical distancing, good hygiene, and to continue wearing masks when inside or where physical distancing isn’t possible.

2:21 COVID-19 adding more stress as students return to school COVID-19 adding more stress as students return to school