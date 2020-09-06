Retail cannabis sales in Edmonton see growth despite ongoing illicit sales

Send this page to someone via email

At a time when so many businesses are feeling the financial pinch due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one Edmonton cannabis shop says it is seeing significant growth in sales.

“It’s actually really, really good. It feels good and it’s about time,” owner of Alternative Greens Trevor Miller said.

Miller said the increase is due to a few key factors.

“They are buying in larger quantities because now the larger quantities are cheaper,” Miller said.

He said the lower prices stem from products he receives from certain licenced producers. The change has brought in new customers.

“We’ve actually had numerous customers come in and say that they are no longer going to their guy. They don’t want to take the chance because it’s not worth it anymore now that the prices are where they’re at now,” Miller said.

Recent numbers from Statistics Canada show household spending across the country for recreational cannabis is up to $648 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $558 million in the first quarter.

When it comes to the use of illicit cannabis for the first quarter of 2020, spending is down to $785 million compared to the first quarter at $824 million, the statistics show.

In Alberta, retail sales are up. In June 2020, sales reached $46 million — much higher the $18 million last year.

Edmonton saw a big jump. In June 2019, sales were at $6 million; the following year it was $15 million.

Calgary also boasted a big jump from $5 million in 2019 to $12 million in 2020.