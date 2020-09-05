What’s open and closed on Labour Day in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Labour Day is around the corner and with coronavirus still kicking, many businesses are closed or opened at limited capacity.

This is what Montrealers can expect to be open and closed this holiday:

Closed

Licence counters and Accès Montréal offices will be closed on Labour Day.

The city is reminding its constituents that they have the option to choose an online alternative if able, due to the current pandemic climate, the option is favourable. However, all digital requests will only be processed the following day.

Ecocentres will also be locked up until Sept. 8. and Montreal-North’s garden waste pick-up will also take a break and resume the following day.

The Montreal soccer stadium and the Claude-Robillard sports complex will be closed.

Municipal court service counters and courtrooms will not be open either.

Most larger grocery stores and banks will be closed on Labour day. Post Canada services will also be closed, at the exception of those operating privately, which may stay open at their discretion.

Shopping centres and malls are going to be closed for the holiday as well.

SQDC cannabis stores are set to be closed in the Montreal area.

Open

All garbage and recycling pick-up schedules remain the same, despite the statutory holiday.

The city’s sports and cultural facilities will have varying schedules in each borough. Montrealers are invited to consult the schedules online or by telephone before taking the trip.

The Claude-Robillard sports complex tennis courts and outdoor athletics track remain open.

The Montreal soccer stadium outdoor field remains open between 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The TAZ skatepark and recreation centre will be open to the public.

The newly renovated Biodome, the Botanical Garden and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will be open at limited capacity, therefore it’s recommended to purchase tickets online beforehand.

The Montreal Casino, La Ronde, the Museum of Fine Arts and Pointe-à-Callière museum will be accessible.

The municipal court’s digital services will still be accessible to Montrealers on Monday. Hospitals and emergency services will be operating as usual.

Most SAQ liquor stores may remain open aside from those operating inside malls without outdoor access. Schedules and opening hours may vary from one location to the next.

Most farmer’s markets may stay open for service, including smaller grocery stores, convenience stores/depanneurs and pharmacies at possibly reduced hours.