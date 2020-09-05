SQ calls for caution on Quebec roads during Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

With increased traffic expected on the province’s road network on Labour Day weekend, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is calling for caution by all road users, including motorcyclists.

“In recent weeks, there have been several fatal collisions that involved motorcyclists on the territory of the Sûreté du Québec,” said Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay, spokesperson for the police force.

“Motorcyclists are reminded that they must ensure that they are seen, among other things, by wearing clothing and accessories of light conspicuous or fluorescent colors and fitted with reflective bands.”

As is often the case during long holidays, SQ patrollers will keep an eye on compliance with the Highway Safety Code. The SQ, however, says they prefer prevention over assessing penalties.

“We remind you that speed and reckless driving, distraction, the ability to drive impaired by alcohol, drugs or a combination of the two, and not wearing a seat belt are still the main causes of fatal collisions or with serious injuries who occur in Quebec,” said Tremblay Saturday.

Last year, there were six fatal collisions in the territory alone, during the long Labour Day holiday.

