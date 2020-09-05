Menu

World

Coronavirus: Pope Francis to travel outside Rome for 1st time since February

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 5, 2020 7:39 am
Pope Francis will next month visit the Italian town of Assisi, his first trip out of Rome since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in February, and will sign a new encyclical, a spokesman for the Assisi Basilica said on Saturday.

The encyclical, which is the highest form of papal writing, is expected to focus on what Francis believes the post-pandemic world should look like, and will be called “Brothers All….”

Read more: Coronavirus: Here’s what happens when a pandemic locks down a globe-trotting pope

Father Enzo Fortunato said in a statement that the pope would travel to Assisi on Oct. 3, the day before the Feast of St. Francis, who was born in the small Umbrian hill town in the center of Italy.

“The visit will take place in private, without the participation of the faithful,” Fortunato said.

Pope Francis this week held his weekly general audience in public for the first time in six months as the Vatican slowly looks to return to normal following the prolonged coronavirus lockdown.

© 2020 Reuters
