Crime

1st-degree murder suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant in connection with Ottawa shooting

By Nick Westoll Global News
The exterior of the Ottawa Police Service headquarters.
The exterior of the Ottawa Police Service headquarters. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ottawa Police Service says a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

The announcement on Friday came on the same day police reported a 35-year-old man wanted in the same shooting surrendered to officers in Toronto.

It was just after midnight on Aug. 21 when officers said Jonathan White was shot and killed at a residence on Richmond Road near Pinecrest Road.

Read more: 23-year-old Ottawa man killed in Richmond Road shooting

Officers said Dwayne Young surrendered to Toronto police earlier in the day.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Buckley is wanted for first-degree murder, prompting the countrywide warrant to be issued. Police said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

