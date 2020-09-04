1st-degree murder suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant in connection with Ottawa shooting

The Ottawa Police Service says a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.
The announcement on Friday came on the same day police reported a 35-year-old man wanted in the same shooting surrendered to officers in Toronto.
It was just after midnight on Aug. 21 when officers said Jonathan White was shot and killed at a residence on Richmond Road near Pinecrest Road.
Officers said Dwayne Young surrendered to Toronto police earlier in the day.
Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Buckley is wanted for first-degree murder, prompting the countrywide warrant to be issued. Police said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
