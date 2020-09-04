Anti-racism protest in solidarity with Jacob Blake planned for downtown Vancouver Friday

A rally in support of Jacob Blake, the Black man who remains in a Wisconsin hospital after being shot in the back seven times by a white police officer last month, is scheduled to take place in downtown Vancouver on Friday.
The shooting set off demonstrations across the U.S and prompted the NBA and NHL to postpone games in protest of racial injustice.
Organizers of the event, which will take place at Jack Poole Plaza, are asking attendees to wear masks and gloves, and to stay two metres apart.
Crowds gathered in Vancouver and other parts of B.C. in June to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
Police estimated the Vancouver crowd to be between 5,000 and 10,000 people at its peak.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were no known cases of COVID-19 in the province linked to June’s protests.
She attributed the lack of transmission to the fact that the protests took place outside.
— With files from Simon Little, Amy Judd and The Associated Press
