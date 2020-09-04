Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Anti-racism protest in solidarity with Jacob Blake planned for downtown Vancouver Friday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Thousands of people gather for a peaceful vigil in Vancouver, Friday, June 5, 2020 in solidarity with the George Floyd protests across the United States.
Thousands of people gather for a peaceful vigil in Vancouver, Friday, June 5, 2020 in solidarity with the George Floyd protests across the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A rally in support of Jacob Blake, the Black man who remains in a Wisconsin hospital after being shot in the back seven times by a white police officer last month, is scheduled to take place in downtown Vancouver on Friday.

Globalnews.ca coverage of the Jacob Blake shooting

Jacob Blake shooting: Rev. Jesse Jackson joins family’s call for officer who shot Blake to be indicted

The shooting set off demonstrations across the U.S and prompted the NBA and NHL to postpone games in protest of racial injustice.

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers of the event, which will take place at Jack Poole Plaza, are asking attendees to wear masks and gloves, and to stay two metres apart.

NHL players follow the lead of NBA players in delaying their playoffs in protest
NHL players follow the lead of NBA players in delaying their playoffs in protest

Crowds gathered in Vancouver and other parts of B.C. in June to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Trending Stories

Read more: Anti-Black racism protests in B.C. not linked to any new COVID-19 cases, officials say

Police estimated the Vancouver crowd to be between 5,000 and 10,000 people at its peak.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were no known cases of COVID-19 in the province linked to June’s protests.

She attributed the lack of transmission to the fact that the protests took place outside.

Story continues below advertisement
COVID-19 transmission associated with large public protests vs. partying on the beach
COVID-19 transmission associated with large public protests vs. partying on the beach

— With files from Simon Little, Amy Judd and The Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black Lives MatterJacob BlakeJacob Blake shootingJacob Blake protestsBlack Lives Matter ProtestJacob Blake protest Vancouver
Flyers
More weekly flyers