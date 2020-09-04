Recipe: Spicy Coconut Grilled Pork Medallions

Send this page to someone via email

Serves 4 Prep time 15 minutes Cook time 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 3”-piece fresh ginger

5 garlic cloves

¾ cup coconut milk

¼ cup hot chili paste (such as sambal oelek)

¼ cup fresh lime juice

2 tbsp. maple-sweetened condensed milk

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tbsp. vegetable oil, plus more for grill

2 lb. B.C. pork tenderloin, silver skin removed and sliced into 1” medallions

½ cup cilantro

2 tbsp. toasted black sesame seeds

Lime wedges (for serving)

Prepare a grill for medium heat.

Finely grate ginger and garlic into a medium bowl. Add coconut milk, chili paste, condensed milk, lime juice, brown sugar, salt, sesame oil and 1 tbsp. vegetable oil and whisk to combine. Pour half the marinade into a bowl and add pork medallions. Toss to coat and let sit at least 15 minutes or up to 4 hours. Remove pork from the marinade and discard.

Put the other half of the marinade into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly reduced and thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 2-3 minutes.

Clean and oil the grate of the grill. Grill pork medallions, turning once and basting occasionally with the reduced marinade until you see some good grill marks and the meat is cooked through, 8–10 minutes.

Transfer pork to a platter. Brush with remaining marinade. Top with cilantro, sprinkle with black sesame seeds, and serve with lime wedges on steamed rice with charred fresh greens.

