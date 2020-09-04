Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews aid injured biker, assist in empty boat search

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews were called out to an injured mountain biker and a drifting boat search this week.

Both incidents happened Tuesday evening, with more than a dozen members responding to the mountain biker who suffered multiple injuries to his knees, wrist and collar bone.

The crash happened around 6 p.m., along the Gillard Forest Service Road trails, with the rider unable to bike out.

Crews used a special wheeled chair to bring him to an awaiting ambulance, which then took him to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment at 8:20 p.m.

Two hours after that, COSAR says its boat team was asked to support the RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department search crews after an empty boat was found floating on Okanagan Lake.

According to COSAR, a resident reported seeing lights on the lake that didn’t appear normal, with police suspecting a boat was adrift in 30 to 40 km/h winds.

“When authorities investigated they found an abandoned 23-foot Chaparral ski boat,” said COSAR.

“The boat had all its running lights on but was taking on water. No passengers were aboard.”

COSAR said police contacted them to help search, as it was believed multiple people were in the water, separated from their boat.

Seven COSAR members responded, but police found a driver’s licence on the boat and contacted the owner. It turned out everyone was safely onshore and the boat was towed ashore and anchored.

