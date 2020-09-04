Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Community centres, indoor pools, fitness centres in Vancouver to reopen starting next week

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 3:56 pm
Aquatic Centre in Vancouver's West End.
Aquatic Centre in Vancouver's West End.

More than 50 recreation facilities in Vancouver will reopen over the next six weeks, including 24 community centres set to open on Tuesday.

Some centres will offer programming such as childcare as of Tuesday, while others will have soft reopenings to familiarize people with new protocols and procedures, the park board said Friday.

Vancouver to open outdoor pools, splash parks on July 13
Vancouver to open outdoor pools, splash parks on July 13

Four indoor pools — Hillcrest, Kerrisdale, Britannia and the Vancouver Aquatic Centre — will reopen on Sept. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

The park board said it hopes to have four other pools — Killarney, Templeton, Lord Byng, and Renfrew — open by Oct. 13. Kensington pool will remain closed as it is too small to follow physical-distancing guidelines.

Trending Stories

Swimmers will need to book a time slot in advance at indoor pools. There will be a 45-minute break between swim sessions so the water can be sanitized. The capacity of each pool will vary depending on size.

The city’s three main outdoor pools opened in July.

Vancouver outdoor pools reopen but swimmers face new COVID-19 protocols
Vancouver outdoor pools reopen but swimmers face new COVID-19 protocols

Seven fitness centres will also open Sept. 14 with seven more on Oct. 13.

A limited number of people will be allowed in at one time, and visitors will be asked to book a one-hour session online up to 72 hours in advance.

Story continues below advertisement

The remaining gyms in community centres are operated independently by community centre associations, which will determine later this fall if or when their facilities will open.

Most city-run facilities closed on March 16 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusVancouver Park Boardvancouver community centresVancouver community fitness centresVancouver ice rinks openingVancouver indoor pools reopeningVancouver public pools reopening
Flyers
More weekly flyers