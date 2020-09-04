Woman arrested in Cambridge arrested in connection to French bulldog puppy scam

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to an online puppy scam that occurred in the area in April.

Police say 10 people reported being scammed by the online ad which offered French bulldog puppies for sale.

They say the victims were given a number which allowed them to speak with the supposed owner as well as receive pics of the supposed pooches.

In order to confirm the sale, the victims were required to provide payment through e-transfer to the fraudster.

The victims would then request to see the puppies and the seller allegedly stated that due to current COVID-19 and physical distancing restrictions, no viewings were allowed although they still required payment.

The victims then provided the money but never got their puppies.

Police say the woman was arrested at a home in Cambridge and has been charged with several fraud-related offences.

Police say residents can report fraud by calling 519-570-9777, making an online report at www.wrps.on.ca or contacting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.