Consumer

Woman arrested in Cambridge arrested in connection to French bulldog puppy scam

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 1:32 pm
This picture of French Bulldog puppies might give you a good idea as to why the breed is gaining in popularity.
French Bulldog puppies. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say a 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to an online puppy scam that occurred in the area in April.

Police say 10 people reported being scammed by the online ad which offered French bulldog puppies for sale.

Read more: Waterloo police issue warning after resident duped out of $500 in coronavirus-related puppy scam

They say the victims were given a number which allowed them to speak with the supposed owner as well as receive pics of the supposed pooches.

In order to confirm the sale, the victims were required to provide payment through e-transfer to the fraudster.

Puppy Scam Warning issued by Better Business Bureau
The victims would then request to see the puppies and the seller allegedly stated that due to current COVID-19 and physical distancing restrictions, no viewings were allowed although they still required payment.

Read more: Warning issued after 78 Waterloo Region residents duped by Bitcoin scams in 2020

The victims then provided the money but never got their puppies.

Police say the woman was arrested at a home in Cambridge and has been charged with several fraud-related offences.

Police say residents can report fraud by calling 519-570-9777, making an online report at www.wrps.on.ca or contacting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

