Owners of U.S. boat spotted off B.C. coast fined $2,000

The owners of a U.S. boat are facing $2,000 in fines and have been directed back to U.S. waters after they were spotted off the coast of Vancouver Island.

The boat was seen near Ucluelet on Aug. 31 by the Canadian Coast Guard, who then notified the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP, CBSA said in a tweet.

After checking out the vessel, officers realized the people on board did not report to CBSA after crossing into Canadian waters and had violated the Quarantine Act amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Quarantine Act, anyone entering Canada, including Canadian waters, must quarantine for 14 days. The act also bans all non-essential travel into Canada.

Previously, the BC RCMP issued a statement saying boaters are not allowed within Canadian territorial or boundary waters for non-essential reasons, including touring, sightseeing and pleasure fishing.

The Canada-U.S. border remains closed to non-essential travel.

