Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Labour Day in Toronto 2020: What’s open and closed

By Jessica Patton Global News
The city skyline is seen from Lake Ontario, Toronto, Ont., June 3, 2020.
The city skyline is seen from Lake Ontario, Toronto, Ont., June 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

With Toronto officially into Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, here is what is open and closed in the city on Labour Day on Monday.

What’s open:

Public Transit

  • The TTC is running on a holiday schedule
  • GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule
  • Toronto Island Park and the ferry is running on a weekend/holiday schedule.

Attractions

  • High Park Zoo 7 a.m. to Dusk
  • Toronto Zoo – Scenic Safari – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ontario Science Centre
  • CN Tower – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Stackt Market – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Movie theatres – check local listings
  • Casa Loma – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Museum

  • Fort York and Spadina Museum
  • Art Gallery of Ontario
  • Aga Khan Museum – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Malls

  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Square One – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto Premium Outlets – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What’s closed

  • LCBO
  • Select The Beer Store locations in Toronto, and across the province, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check online for locations.
  • Government offices, banks, most retail outlets
  • Toronto Public Library branches are closed on Sunday and Monday
  • There is no Canada Post mail collection or delivery
  • Royal Ontario Museum

Toronto police will also not be enforcing on-street parking by-laws during Labour Day Monday

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
