Labour Day in Toronto 2020: What’s open and closed

With Toronto officially into Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, here is what is open and closed in the city on Labour Day on Monday.

What’s open:

Public Transit

The TTC is running on a holiday schedule

GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule

Toronto Island Park and the ferry is running on a weekend/holiday schedule.

Attractions

High Park Zoo 7 a.m. to Dusk

Toronto Zoo – Scenic Safari – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre

CN Tower – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stackt Market – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Movie theatres – check local listings

Casa Loma – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museum

Fort York and Spadina Museum

Art Gallery of Ontario

Aga Khan Museum – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Malls

CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What’s closed

LCBO

Select The Beer Store locations in Toronto, and across the province, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check online for locations.

Government offices, banks, most retail outlets

Toronto Public Library branches are closed on Sunday and Monday

There is no Canada Post mail collection or delivery

Royal Ontario Museum

Toronto police will also not be enforcing on-street parking by-laws during Labour Day Monday

