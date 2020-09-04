Labour Day in Toronto 2020: What’s open and closed

With Toronto officially into Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, here is what is open and closed in the city on Labour Day on Monday.
What’s open:
Public Transit
- The TTC is running on a holiday schedule
- GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule
- Toronto Island Park and the ferry is running on a weekend/holiday schedule.
Attractions
- High Park Zoo 7 a.m. to Dusk
- Toronto Zoo – Scenic Safari – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ontario Science Centre
- CN Tower – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hockey Hall of Fame – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Stackt Market – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Movie theatres – check local listings
- Casa Loma – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Museum
- Fort York and Spadina Museum
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Aga Khan Museum – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Malls
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pacific Mall – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What’s closed
- LCBO
- Select The Beer Store locations in Toronto, and across the province, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check online for locations.
- Government offices, banks, most retail outlets
- Toronto Public Library branches are closed on Sunday and Monday
- There is no Canada Post mail collection or delivery
- Royal Ontario Museum
Toronto police will also not be enforcing on-street parking by-laws during Labour Day Monday
