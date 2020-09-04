Menu

What’s open and closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2020

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Here's a look at what's open and closed for Labour Day in Winnipeg.
Here's a look at what's open and closed for Labour Day in Winnipeg. Devon Latchuk, Global News

As Manitoba marks Labour Day on Sept. 7, some businesses will be closing or adjusting their hours.

Here’s a guide to help you with your day:

Errands:

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed
  • Most provincial offices will be closed
  • Garbage and recycling collection will take place
  • Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail; post offices operated by private companies may be open
  • The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7
  • Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping:

  • Kildonan Place: closed
  • Polo Park: closed
  • Garden City Shopping Centre: closed
  • St. Vital Mall: closed
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg: closed
  • Grant Park Shopping Centre: closed
  • Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at limited capacity
  • Most grocery and big box stores will be closed
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed

Recreation:

  • Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg
  • Weather permitting, outdoor pools and spray pads will be open.
  • Libraries will be closed

Attractions:

  • Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit
