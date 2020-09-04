What’s open and closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2020

Send this page to someone via email

As Manitoba marks Labour Day on Sept. 7, some businesses will be closing or adjusting their hours.

Here’s a guide to help you with your day:

Errands:

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed

Most provincial offices will be closed

Garbage and recycling collection will take place

Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail; post offices operated by private companies may be open

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping:

Kildonan Place: closed

Polo Park: closed

Garden City Shopping Centre: closed

St. Vital Mall: closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: closed

Grant Park Shopping Centre: closed

Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at limited capacity

Most grocery and big box stores will be closed

Most Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed

Recreation:

Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg

Weather permitting, outdoor pools and spray pads will be open.

Libraries will be closed

Attractions:

Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

