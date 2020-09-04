What’s open and closed in Winnipeg for Labour Day 2020

As Manitoba marks Labour Day on Sept. 7, some businesses will be closing or adjusting their hours.
Here’s a guide to help you with your day:
Errands:
- All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed
- Most provincial offices will be closed
- Garbage and recycling collection will take place
- Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail; post offices operated by private companies may be open
- The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7
- Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed
Transportation:
Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.
Shopping:
- Kildonan Place: closed
- Polo Park: closed
- Garden City Shopping Centre: closed
- St. Vital Mall: closed
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg: closed
- Grant Park Shopping Centre: closed
- Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at limited capacity
- Most grocery and big box stores will be closed
- Most Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed
Recreation:
- Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg
- Weather permitting, outdoor pools and spray pads will be open.
- Libraries will be closed
Attractions:
- Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
