Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Portland shooting suspect shot, killed by police in Washington state: reports

By Sean Boynton Global News
Friends of Portland shooting victim say they want to ‘dispel’ misinformation
Friends of Portland shooting victim say they want to 'dispel' misinformation

The man suspected of shooting and killing a right-wing demonstrator during protests in Portland last weekend was shot and killed by police in Washington state Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, according to multiple reports.

The man, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Wash., a U.S. Justice Department official told the Associated Press. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said.

Read more: Trump tells reporter ‘your supporters’ shot, killed protester in Portland

Federal agents from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service had located Reinoehl on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. During the encounter, Reinoehl was shot by a law enforcement officer who was working on the federal task force, the official said.

Story continues below advertisement

The official said Reinoehl had pulled a gun during the encounter and was shot by law enforcement.

The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Officials also disclosed the news to the Washington Post and New York Times, which first reported the information.

Read more: State police to return to Portland after deadly protest shooting

Global News has also reached out to the Justice Department and police officials in Lacey and Portland for more information.

Trending Stories

Shortly before the news of Reinoehl broke, President Donald Trump asked on Twitter why Portland police hadn’t arrested a suspect in Danielson’s death, calling the shooter a “cold blooded killer.”

“Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell!” Trump wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Reinoehl had described himself in a social media post as “100% ANTIFA,” suggested the tactics of counter-protesters amounted to “warfare,” and had been shot at one protest and cited for having a gun at another.

He had been been a regular presence at anti-racism demonstrations in Portland.

—With files from the Associated Press

More to come…

Portland protests: Mayor Ted Wheeler blames Trump after fatal shooting
Portland protests: Mayor Ted Wheeler blames Trump after fatal shooting
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black Lives MatterPortlandPortland ProtestsAntifaProud BoysPortland shootingAaron Danielsonportland protest shootingprotest violenceAaron Danielson shootingMichael Forest Reinoehlmichael Reinoehl
Flyers
More weekly flyers