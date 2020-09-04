Portland shooting suspect shot, killed by police in Washington state: reports

Send this page to someone via email

The man suspected of shooting and killing a right-wing demonstrator during protests in Portland last weekend was shot and killed by police in Washington state Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, according to multiple reports.

The man, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Wash., a U.S. Justice Department official told the Associated Press. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said.

Federal agents from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service had located Reinoehl on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. During the encounter, Reinoehl was shot by a law enforcement officer who was working on the federal task force, the official said.

Story continues below advertisement

The official said Reinoehl had pulled a gun during the encounter and was shot by law enforcement.

The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Officials also disclosed the news to the Washington Post and New York Times, which first reported the information.

Read more: State police to return to Portland after deadly protest shooting

Global News has also reached out to the Justice Department and police officials in Lacey and Portland for more information.

Shortly before the news of Reinoehl broke, President Donald Trump asked on Twitter why Portland police hadn’t arrested a suspect in Danielson’s death, calling the shooter a “cold blooded killer.”

“Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell!” Trump wrote.

Why aren’t the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer of Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Do your job, and do it fast. Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell! @TheJusticeDept @FBI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Reinoehl had described himself in a social media post as “100% ANTIFA,” suggested the tactics of counter-protesters amounted to “warfare,” and had been shot at one protest and cited for having a gun at another.

He had been been a regular presence at anti-racism demonstrations in Portland.

—With files from the Associated Press

More to come…

3:01 Portland protests: Mayor Ted Wheeler blames Trump after fatal shooting Portland protests: Mayor Ted Wheeler blames Trump after fatal shooting