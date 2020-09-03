B.C. police chief’s wife won’t be charged for allegedly spraying woman with hose

Send this page to someone via email

The wife of the police chief in Delta, B.C., will not be charged after she allegedly turned a garden hose on a woman who had been walking in front of their home, Global News has learned.

Lorraine Dubord, whose partner is Chief Neil Dubord, was investigated for possible assault and threats after the incident outside her home at Centennial Beach in June, when she alleged sprayed Kiran Sidhu.

Rather than charges, she will face alternative measures. That’s an option commonly given to young offenders or adults with no criminal history in which they accept responsibility for the crime and make amends.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is still investigating misconduct allegations related to how the Delta Police Department handled the case.

